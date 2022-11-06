Maryland police helicopter rescues injured hiker at Sugarloaf Mountain

Maryland State Police rescued a hiker by helicopter on Saturday after a medical emergency near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain.

In a news release, police said the aerial rescue happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, after callers reported a hiker who had suffered a medical emergency and was almost an hour away from rescue by ground transportation.

The crew of MSP helicopter Trooper 3, based in Frederick, Maryland, responded to the mountain after ground crews, who were able to reach the patient on the ground, confirmed that an aerial rescue was required.

Police said Trooper 3’s pilots maneuvered their Augusta Westland 139 into position around 84 feet above the rescuers and patient.

From there, a rescue device and trooper were lowered to first responders below. Once the patient was secured, they were hoisted up to the helicopter, which was hovering at an altitude of around 104 feet.

Trooper 3’s crew provided care to the hiker in the air and transported them to a hospital, according to the news release.

Maryland State Police operate 10 AW-139 helicopters based out of seven sections across the state to provide medevac, search and rescue, law enforcement and homeland security services.