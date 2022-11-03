Frederick Co. teacher takes students out of class, makes stabbing accusation

Someone called the Frederick County Sheriff's Office in Maryland to report multiple stabbings at an elementary school; but when deputies responded, they found a teacher and several students gone and there were no stabbings at all.

Someone called the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland Thursday to report multiple stabbings at an elementary school; but when deputies responded, they found a teacher and several students gone, and there were no stabbings at all.

At a cafe about a mile down the road of Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said that people noticed signs of a teacher displaying “what might be called distraught behavior,” NBC Washington reported.

Wivell said that the teacher had taken off any bright clothing she had and instructed 27 students to do the same.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that same teacher made the call from the cafe just before 12:30 p.m. about the stabbing at the school. She and 27 student had walked through the woods off the road into the cafe.

The school went into lockdown status, then a hold status, before going back into a “secure status” a few hours later, a news release said. Dismissal took place as normal, but the school put a plan in place for parents to pick up their children if they wanted.

All the students are OK, Wivell said, and have been reunited with their families. The sheriff’s office did not say what grades the students were in or whether they were in the same class.

The teacher is in custody but she is not charged.