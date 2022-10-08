Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

A freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student.

The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in the cafeteria of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner, the school’s assigned school resource officer, observed the altercation and immediately intervened.

Turner and school administrators were able to disarm the student and take her into custody with no injuries or further incident.

The girl, who is not being identified because she is a juvenile, is charged with 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.

“DFC Turner’s quick and decisive actions prevented any students or staff from being harmed during this incident,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a written statement. “The FCSO SRO program, recognized statewide, once again proves to be worthwhile. I am extremely proud of the professional men and women deputies serving the more than 70 Frederick County Public Schools.”

The incident is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.