RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. high school…

Frederick Co. high school freshman charged for brandishing knife

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 8:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A high school freshman in Frederick, Maryland, has been charged after an incident Friday in which she brandished a large knife during an altercation with another female student.

The 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was observed brandishing a “large, 8-to-10” kitchen knife in a threatening manner” in the cafeteria of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner, the school’s assigned school resource officer, observed the altercation and immediately intervened.

Turner and school administrators were able to disarm the student and take her into custody with no injuries or further incident.

The girl, who is not being identified because she is a juvenile, is charged with 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.

“DFC Turner’s quick and decisive actions prevented any students or staff from being harmed during this incident,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a written statement. “The FCSO SRO program, recognized statewide, once again proves to be worthwhile. I am extremely proud of the professional men and women deputies serving the more than 70 Frederick County Public Schools.”

The incident is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up