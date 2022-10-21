RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Dump truck overturns on I-270, blocks northbound lanes

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 12:20 PM

A crash on Interstate 270 on Oct. 21, 2022. (Courtesy Brad Freitas / NBC Washington)

The northbound lanes of Interstate-270 are blocked north of Route 80/Urbana in Maryland due to an overturned dump truck and fuel spill.

It happened at 11 a.m.

All lanes remain blocked at the Baker Valley Road overpass.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

