Dump truck overturns on I-270, blocks northbound lanes

The northbound lanes of Interstate-270 are blocked north of Route 80/Urbana in Maryland due to an overturned dump truck and fuel spill.

It happened at 11 a.m.

All lanes remain blocked at the Baker Valley Road overpass.

UPDATE/MD: #Frederick I-270 NB near Monocacy Scenic View all lanes blocked at the crash involving overturned vehicle, fuel spill. Photo Courtesy: @nbcwashington @Chopper4Brad https://t.co/ribJyV8p5T pic.twitter.com/l8zwOv6Eq8 — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) October 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.