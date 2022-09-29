Frederick Co. school vows to discipline student who made racial slurs

Frederick County school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs.

Frederick County, Maryland, school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs.

In a letter to the school community on Thursday afternoon, Governor Thomas Johnson High School Principal Tracey Kibler said the school will take disciplinary action against one of its students over a social media post involving “hateful speech directed toward Black students.”

Kibler said the student was identified following an investigation carried out by Frederick County Public Schools and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. WTOP has confirmed that the student was a JV football player who is no longer on the team.

“We recognize the harm done by the hateful speech directed toward Black students,” Kibler said. “This type of speech is unacceptable and the student will be subject to appropriate school discipline as well as any related criminal charges for using hate speech.”

In a joint statement, Board of Education President Brad Young and Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson called the post “extremely disturbing,” and promised action to support impacted students and staff.

🚨 Important message from Board of Education President Brad Young and Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Nr2H091JGq — FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 29, 2022

“This incident demonstrates our need to continue our unrelenting efforts to foster an inclusive and safe environment,” Young and Dyson wrote. “We recognize work remains in this area and pledge to dedicate resources, staff, and training to foster an environment that promotes the safety and welfare of our entire school community.”

FCPS administrators urged parents and students to report incidents of hate speech, bullying and intimidation. The Maryland school district offers a reporting form online.

“Our diversity is the fabric of our strength,” Kibler said. “Through this incident we will unify and show support for our students.”