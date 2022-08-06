WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Traffic diverted off I-70 after car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 6, 2022, 9:27 AM

A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.

Maryland State Police say that an unknown vehicle struck a bridge on MD 75 that’s over I-70 westbound. The impact caused concrete and metal from the bridge to fall onto I-70. The vehicle continued traveling.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman whose car was disabled, got out of her vehicle and was struck and killed by a Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, according to police.

Both directions of I-70 were shut down in the area of MD 75 for approximately three hours due to the investigation and cleanup of the road debris. Westbound traffic continues to be diverted off I-70 at Exit 62 around the crash.


Maryland State Highway Administration did complete an inspection of the MD 75 bridge over I-70, and determined that it is safe to be traveled on, according to police.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

