Thousands of students return to school in Frederick Co.

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 4:35 AM

About 45,000 students are expected to return to the classroom Wednesday morning in Frederick County, Maryland.

Frederick is the first Maryland county to return to school. Several Northern Virginia school districts, including Stafford, Fauquier and Spotsylvania counties, began their 2022-2023 academic year earlier this month.

The county is entering its first year under new Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, who previously served as an area superintendent in Montgomery County. Dyson is the county’s first African American superintendent.

Regarding its coronavirus protocol, the county said in its reopening guide that school health rooms will have COVID-19 home test kits that can be given to students and staff.

While students and staff won’t be required to wear masks, the county said it’s using a tiered approach for when it will recommend or require masks for a classroom or cohort of students for a brief period of time.

The school system is also offering a new Black and African American studies course to juniors and seniors this year.

More information about plans for the first week of school is available on the county’s website.

