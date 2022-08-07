WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Police investigating fatal motorcycle…

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick, Md.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 7, 2022, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed in Frederick, Maryland, after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving Sunday morning.

Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Interstate 270 with a group of bikers around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.

Thomas lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from its seat when the group was north of Dr. Perry Road near Hyattstown, police said.

Thomas died at the scene, according to first responders who arrived at the site of the crash. I-270 was closed for about an hour for an investigation.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area:

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up