Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick, Md.

A man was killed in Frederick, Maryland, after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving Sunday morning.

Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Interstate 270 with a group of bikers around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.

Thomas lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from its seat when the group was north of Dr. Perry Road near Hyattstown, police said.

Thomas died at the scene, according to first responders who arrived at the site of the crash. I-270 was closed for about an hour for an investigation.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area: