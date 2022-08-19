Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat

A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff's office said he used Apple's AirDrop feature to share "several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat."

A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”

Oakdale High School resource officers were notified of the threat just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday as cellphone users throughout the building received the photos, police said in a release.

The school staff and students remained in place as the investigation started. That investigation determined the threat was not credible.

The sheriff’s office said detectives conducted interviews with students, then identified and charged the student. His name is not being released because of his age.

Sgt. Kevin Britt, one of the school’s resource officers, called the behavior unacceptable whether it is the first or last day of school.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these threats of mass violence in or directed at our schools and children. We will continue to treat every threat seriously and criminally charge those responsible when appropriate,” Britt said.