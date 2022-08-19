WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Juvenile charged with Frederick…

Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 19, 2022, 5:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”

Oakdale High School resource officers were notified of the threat just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday as cellphone users throughout the building received the photos, police said in a release.

The school staff and students remained in place as the investigation started. That investigation determined the threat was not credible.

The sheriff’s office said detectives conducted interviews with students, then identified and charged the student. His name is not being released because of his age.

Sgt. Kevin Britt, one of the school’s resource officers, called the behavior unacceptable whether it is the first or last day of school.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these threats of mass violence in or directed at our schools and children. We will continue to treat every threat seriously and criminally charge those responsible when appropriate,” Britt said.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up