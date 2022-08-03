RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 3-alarm fire in downtown…

3-alarm fire in downtown Frederick forces 8 from apartments

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fire shoots from roof of a Second Street building in Frederick.
Courtesy Frederick County Fire & Rescue
The fire took four hours to put out.
Courtesy Frederick County Fire & Rescue
Everyone living in second- and third floor apartments got out safely.
Courtesy Frederick County Fire & Rescue
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Courtesy Frederick County Fire & Rescue
Several pets died in the fire.
Courtesy Frederick County Fire & Rescue
(1/6)

A fire in downtown Frederick, Maryland, Wednesday night forced eight adults living in four apartments from their homes and killed one cat, two rats and a pet snake.

No one was hurt in the three-alarm fire in the three-story building at West Second and North Market streets.

It took firefighters more than four hours to get the fire at 2 West Second St. under control and another two hours to put out the hot spots, according to a news release from Frederick County Fire & Rescue.

More than 120 firefighters from Frederick, Washington and Montgomery counties, as well as Hagerstown and Fort Detrick responded to the flames that were called into 911 at 9:38 p.m.

The building houses the Tiara Day women’s boutique on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors.

While several pets died in the fire, the fire department said that several birds made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office, and no damage estimate has been set.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

AFGE takes legal action, claiming HUD preemptively denied remote work applications

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up