Man crashes car into Frederick County pond

A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a retaining pond behind a CVS Pharmacy on Rotary Avenue in New Market.

Emergency crews searched the water and pulled the man out of his car.

He was taken to the Frederick Health Hospital.

News partners NBC Washington reported the man is in critical condition.

Deputies are investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.