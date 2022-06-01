RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Man crashes car into…

Man crashes car into Frederick County pond

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 12:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in the hospital after crashing his car into a pond in Frederick County, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 8:45 p.m. at a retaining pond behind a CVS Pharmacy on Rotary Avenue in New Market.

Emergency crews searched the water and pulled the man out of his car.

He was taken to the Frederick Health Hospital.

News partners NBC Washington reported the man is in critical condition.

Deputies are investigating what led up to the crash.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up