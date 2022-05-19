RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Md. attorney general charges…

Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday.

The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.

A hearing on the charges is scheduled to begin July 27 in the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings.

On May 5, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Richard Sandy entered a preliminary injunction against the defendants, stopping them from offering and selling furniture while taking any advance payments, and requiring them to pay to the Consumer Protection Division all amounts above the cost of the materials used to build items they sell in “cash and carry” transactions, Frosh’s office said.

The division alleges that the Engels have been taking orders and deposits for custom furniture, “misleading consumers with false promises of delivery, and failing to deliver the furniture or provide consumers’ owed refunds since at least late 2019.”

The defendants allegedly periodically changed their company’s name without telling the consumers to whom they owed money, and that Christopher Engel would tell customers who tracked him down that there was a “new” company under “new” ownership that owed them nothing when, in fact, Mr. Engel owned and operated each of the companies involved.

In March 2022, the most recent company, MOCHA, of which Dihel is a co-owner, told customers that it no longer had the resources to make their ordered furniture or to pay back their deposits, according to the release.

“Taking deposits for goods, failing to deliver the goods, and refusing to provide owed refunds are all violations of Maryland’s consumer protection laws,” said Frosh. “We are seeking relief for consumers who didn’t receive their furniture, and we have gotten an order from the court that will stop the Defendants from hurting any more consumers until this case can be adjudicated.”

The division is seeking a permanent injunction, restitution for customers, costs and penalties.

Customers with complaints against any of the defendants may call the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662, or file a complaint online.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

GSA sees positive feedback on reentry, but deputy administrator says there’s ‘still a lot to learn’

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up