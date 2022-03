In Frederick, people no longer have to wear masks in city buildings. City meetings will be in person, starting April 1.

The public and City of Frederick workers no longer have to wear masks in city buildings.

The Maryland city made the change Tuesday, adding that it plans to double the number of people allowed at public meetings and workshops to 50.

City boards and commissions will be in person, starting April 1. The city has a sign up sheet to manage attendance.

Frederick will require KN95 masks for workers who are in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine protocol.