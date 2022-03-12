Frederick Co. collision kills 1, injures 2

Iva Hermus, 69, of Staten Island, New York reportedly pulled onto the shoulder of the roadway while traveling westbound on Route 340.

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a Frederick County car collision on Saturday.

Maryland State Police say it happened just after 4 p.m. near the area of Route 340 and Route 17 in Brunswick, Maryland.

Police say she wanted another person in the car to take the wheel because heavy winds and snow were making it difficult to drive.

After she got out of her car, police say the driver of a black Honda Accord lost control and crashed into Hermus’ car — which hit her. The woman was flown to a hospital in Baltimore where she later died.

The driver of the Honda Accord and a passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The police did not say if any charges will be filed.