Silver Spring man gets 40 years for shooting 19-year-old Frederick man in head

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 8:41 AM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended Monday in the September 2020 murder of a Frederick man.

Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 27, was sentenced in the Waterside murder of Jaemari A. Anderson.

Flythe entered an Alford plea —  a type of guilty plea where a defendant doesn’t admit to a crime, but acknowledges that the state has sufficient evidence to prove his guilt, a news release said.

Authorities said Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded on Sept. 6, 2020 to a walking path behind the Waterside Community in Frederick for the report of a person suffering from head trauma.

People walking by discovered Anderson, 19, of Frederick and called 911. He was flown to Baltimore’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and died later.

Investigators said Anderson was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to authorities, Flythe and co-defendants Brian Henry of Clarksburg, and Jordan Hooks of Frederick were gathered at the Hooks’ residence in Waterside on the night of Sept. 6.

Police said that after an argument between Hooks and Anderson, Anderson, Hooks, Flythe and Henry left the house and headed down to the walking path.

Thinking he was about to get into a fight, Anderson turned to hand Flythe his eyeglasses, but instead was shot once in the head at close range by Flythe, authorities said.

In October, Henry, 28, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder after the fact, and will be sentenced Feb. 8. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

In November, a Frederick County jury found Hooks, 29, guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Anderson’s death, as well as conspiracy to commit to second-degree assault, second-degree assault and accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. He could receive up to 30 years in prison when sentenced.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

