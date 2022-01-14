WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Man charged with vandalizing Frederick, Md., dog statue

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 3:49 PM

The Frederick, Maryland, police have arrested a man accused of stealing and vandalizing Charity, a well-known dog statue that had sat on South Market Street for more than a century and a half.

Keith Allen Worthington has been charged with malicious destruction of property in the vandalism of the statue at the Federated Charities building Tuesday. It had recently been repaired, the police said, and was broken and removed from its platform.

The Frederick News-Post said two of the statue’s legs had been broken off in the process, and that Charity, which dates to the 1850s, had recently been away from the front stairwell of the building for a year for repairs.

The newspaper said that $4,000 had been raised for the statue’s repair, and that it was insured as well.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

