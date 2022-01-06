ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Frederick Co. executive unveils draft legislation for police oversight board

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 6, 2022, 11:07 PM

The county executive for Frederick County, Maryland, unveiled legislation that would establish a police accountability board that would oversee misconduct complaints made against officers.

The board would oversee complaints against the four local law enforcement agencies that operate in the county: the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick City Police Department, the Brunswick Police Department and the Thurmont Police Department.

The creation of a police accountability board in every Maryland county was mandated under the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. Maryland counties must have their boards in place by July 1, 2022 under that law.

County Executive Jan Gardner said the proposed board would balance the “competing interests” of an “open, transparent process,” for public complaints against officers and offering officers a fair review process.

The County Council will hold a workshop on the bill on Tuesday, and the county will be looking for public input on the draft legislation.

Gardener will host a virtual town hall Jan. 24 to engage with residents and get their thoughts on the board.

A draft of the legislation outlining the county executive’s proposals for the board can be found online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

