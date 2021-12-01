Woman claims she was drugged at Frederick Co. bar

A woman has reported that someone drugged her while at a bar in Frederick County, Maryland, last week, and the sheriff’s office is investigating.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday that the woman came to them on Monday and told them someone drugged her at Champions Billiards, on Buckeystown Pike, Saturday night.

Sometime between Saturday night and Monday, the sheriff’s office said, the woman posted a video on social media saying she’d been drugged and warned others.

“Investigators are taking this incident seriously and actively looking in to all leads,” Lt. Andy Crone said in the statement. “It should be noted that since this was initially brought to our attention, Champions Billiards has fully cooperated with the FCSO.”

The woman’s video has drawn more than 200 comments from women saying the same thing had happened to them, although the sheriff’s office didn’t say whether those incidents happened at Champions.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with any more information to call them at 301-600-1046 and ask for Detective Zachary Sanders.