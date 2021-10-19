Frederick creates task force to tackle late-night bar noise, code violations

The City of Frederick has a new task force aimed at dealing with increased noise at night, liquor and code violations, as well as some rare cases of vandalism.

Citing “an uptick in community concerns,” Frederick police recently launched the Nighttime Economy Taskforce in coordination with city agencies.

“When it comes to addressing community complaints related to liquor-serving establishments, law enforcement is only one piece of the puzzle,” Police Chief Jason Lando said in a news release.

“We cannot be successful without engaging a number of City and County entities that each play a role in the safe operation of the numerous bars and restaurants in the City of Frederick.”

According to the release, the task force isn’t designed to dole out punishments.

Instead, the goal of the NET is to “educate the establishments and achieve voluntary compliance and ensure the residents of the City that businesses are being responsible neighbors.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said it’s about providing a high quality of life.

“This task force will increase communication and collaboration between City Departments, and with many allied agencies who have a vested interest in maintaining Frederick’s high quality of life. My administration is proud of this initiative and thankful to all the partners who have agreed to be a part of it,” the mayor said.