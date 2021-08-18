Frederick woman arrested on rape charges for allegedly having sex with boy, 14

Forty-three-year-old Evelyn Gomez Gutierrez is accused of having intercourse with an underage teenager, the Frederick Police Department said in a news release.

A Frederick, Maryland, woman has been arrested on rape and sex offense charges for allegedly having intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

A local doctor’s office had contacted law enforcement about a possible sexual relationship, prompting an investigation.

Detectives said their investigation found that Gutierrez had sex with the teen on several occasions throughout 2020.

Gutierrez was arrested on Tuesday. She faces two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense.