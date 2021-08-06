CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Many companies oppose hybrid work model | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
6-year-old twins reported missing in Frederick Co.

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 30, 2021, 9:30 PM

Officers in Frederick County, Maryland, are looking for a pair of 6-year-old twins that were last seen in early August.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami, of Middletown, were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 on Red Rose Court. Deputies received the missing report on Monday.

Christopher is 4-feet-tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew style haircut, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing an extra-large T-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Kayleigh has brown eyes and hair with a “shoulder-length braided hairstyle.” She was last seen wearing a small T-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers. She is 4 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.

They were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, a relative of the guardian of the twins, who is reported driving a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland tags 4ES6629.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046 with reference case No. 21-087510.

