Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. parents charged…

Frederick Co. parents charged in infant death caused by fentanyl

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:43 PM

A Maryland man and woman have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the July 2020 death of their 2-month-old son. Authorities say it was caused by fentanyl.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jeremy Whitney Frazier and Heather Marie Frazier were arrested Friday.

They were also charged with misdemeanor neglect of a minor. Deputies and detectives responded to a CPR case in Mount Airy last July. Emergency personnel took Grayson Frazier to the hospital, where the infant was later pronounced dead.

Heather Frazier was released Monday.

Jeremy Frazier was detained in Pennsylvania and is expected to be extradited to Frederick County.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

fentanyl

