Frederick Co. man arrested, charged with raping woman on July 4

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 12:27 PM

A  man has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in a downtown Frederick, Maryland, alley on July 4, police said.

Norris Bernard Ellis, 57, of Walkersville, was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Ellis is suspected of raping a woman on the Fourth of July in an alley off of S. Carroll Street, Frederick Police said in a news release.

The female victim told responding officers that she was walking in downtown Frederick between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. when she was approached by the suspect and assaulted.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Frederick Police Department, United States Marshal Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, United States Marshal Service Middle District of Tennessee Fugitive Task Force and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said Ellis was arrested without incident.

