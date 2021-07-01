1 dead after motorcycle crash in Frederick Co.

A man is dead after his motorcycle smashed into a car in Frederick County, Maryland, Friday evening.

The Frederick County Sherriff’s Department first reported the crash after 7 p.m., taking place at the intersection of Elmer Derr and South Renn Roads.

Police said 33-year-old Anthony Cilluffo was thrown off his motorcycle in the accident and died at the scene.

No word on arrests or if anyone else was injured.

Roads were closed as police investigated the scene. All lanes reopened before 11:30 p.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.