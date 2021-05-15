CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Woman dead in utility…

Woman dead in utility vehicle rollover in Frederick Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 15, 2021, 1:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman has died after a utility vehicle she was riding in rolled over in New Windsor, Maryland, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Buffalo and Barnes Roads in New Windsor, Maryland, for a reported vehicle rollover with injuries.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that Dale Alan Arnold, 55, from Mount Airy, was operating a 2018 Can-Am Commander XT side-by-side utility vehicle on the road, according to a press release.

There was one passenger in the vehicle, Jennifer Diane Krantz, 57, also from Mount Airy, according to the press release.

Arnold was traveling southbound on Buffalo Road and went off the right side of the road while trying to go around a left curve, struck a raised curb, swerved back and forth, rolled over onto its passenger side and came to rest, according to the press release.

Krantz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Arnold sustained minor injuries and EMS evaluated and released him at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Criminal charges for Arnold are pending, according to the press release.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about this incident should contact Corporal Nathan Rector at 301-600-6490 and reference case number 21-044350.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up