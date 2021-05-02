CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Injured hiker rescued from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick Co.

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 2, 2021, 1:10 PM

An injured hiker was rescued with the help of a Maryland State Police helicopter Saturday on Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County.

Police said the hiker slipped and fell down the mountain’s rock face.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 3, based at Frederick Municipal Airport, along with rescue crews from Frederick County and Montgomery County responded to the scene.

Due to terrain and obstacles, the pilots maneuvered to a steady hover position about 100 feet above rescue crews.

The hiker was then hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a Hagerstown hospital.

WTOP has reached out to Maryland State Police for additional information about the incident and the hiker’s condition.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

