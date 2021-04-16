Md. teen indicted on murder charge; investigators worry he had plans for bombing

A grand jury has returned an indictment against a Maryland teen who investigators say killed another man and had plans to use the bomb-making materials they found in his apartment.

A grand jury indicted a Maryland teen who investigators say killed another man and had plans to use the bomb-making materials they found in his apartment.

In investigating the killing of 19-year-old Curtis Smith, whose body was found in the back seat of his Honda with a bike tire wrapped around his feet, Frederick County Sheriff’s detectives homed in on Joshua Eckenrode, 19, of Thurmont, Maryland, according to court documents.

They later learned the two men met before the killing at Eckenrode’s mother’s home in Frederick, where investigators found Smith’s bloody clothes wrapped in a trash bag, the documents said.

During a search of Eckenrode’s apartment in Frederick, the documents said, investigators found handguns, semi-automatic rifles and a host of bomb-making materials, along with a note indicating Eckenrode was prepared to die in some kind of planned attack.

Eckenrode has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosive materials with intent, explosive possession without a license, eight counts of possession of a regulated firearm under 21, possession of an assault weapon and a rapid-fire trigger activator violation.

He’s being held without bond.