CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Md. teen indicted on…

Md. teen indicted on murder charge; investigators worry he had plans for bombing

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A grand jury indicted a Maryland teen who investigators say killed another man and had plans to use the bomb-making materials they found in his apartment.

In investigating the killing of 19-year-old Curtis Smith, whose body was found in the back seat of his Honda with a bike tire wrapped around his feet, Frederick County Sheriff’s detectives homed in on Joshua Eckenrode, 19, of Thurmont, Maryland, according to court documents.

They later learned the two men met before the killing at Eckenrode’s mother’s home in Frederick, where investigators found Smith’s bloody clothes wrapped in a trash bag, the documents said.

During a search of Eckenrode’s apartment in Frederick, the documents said, investigators found handguns, semi-automatic rifles and a host of bomb-making materials, along with a note indicating Eckenrode was prepared to die in some kind of planned attack.

Eckenrode has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosive materials with intent, explosive possession without a license, eight counts of possession of a regulated firearm under 21, possession of an assault weapon and a rapid-fire trigger activator violation.

He’s being held without bond.

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up