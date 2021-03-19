Frederick Co. substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges

A 27-year-old Frederick County, Maryland, man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

A 27-year-old Frederick County, Maryland, man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Maryland State Police said Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, of Frederick, was charged with six counts of distribution and six counts of possession based on evidence gathered by a task force specializing in internet crimes.

The police said the investigation into Valentin-Morales began in August 2020 and eventually involved the Maryland State Police and the FBI.

During the investigation, police said, they learned Valentin-Morales was employed by Frederick County Public Schools as a substitute teacher. They said there is currently no evidence that he had inappropriate contact with children while employed by the school system.

On Thursday morning, the FBI and Maryland State Police, along with members of the task force, served a search warrant at Valentine-Morales’ residence and he was arrested.

He is being held at the Frederick County Detention Center without bond.