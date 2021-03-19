CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. substitute teacher…

Frederick Co. substitute teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 3:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 27-year-old Frederick County, Maryland, man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested Thursday morning on charges related to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Maryland State Police said Daniel Elieze Valentin-Morales, of Frederick, was charged with six counts of distribution and six counts of possession based on evidence gathered by a task force specializing in internet crimes.

The police said the investigation into Valentin-Morales began in August 2020 and eventually involved the Maryland State Police and the FBI.

During the investigation, police said, they learned Valentin-Morales was employed by Frederick County Public Schools as a substitute teacher. They said there is currently no evidence that he had inappropriate contact with children while employed by the school system.

On Thursday morning, the FBI and Maryland State Police, along with members of the task force, served a search warrant at Valentine-Morales’ residence and he was arrested.

He is being held at the Frederick County Detention Center without bond.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up