Police: Resident received ‘threatening’ letter at Frederick home

Teta Alim

October 8, 2020, 3:14 PM

Police in Frederick, Maryland, are investigating after a resident reported receiving what authorities called a “threatening” letter earlier this month.

The resident reported the letter to Frederick City police on the morning of Oct. 4. She said that an unknown man had placed the letter at her house in the overnight hours of Oct. 4, around 4:25 a.m.

“The threatening letter was political in nature. In addition to being threatening toward the resident, it referred to several political figures in the U.S. government,” police said in a release Thursday.

They added that they notified the U.S. Secret Service about the letter as well.

Police said the resident’s doorbell camera recorded the man on her porch. The images can be seen below.

Police in Frederick, Maryland, are looking for this man who may be linked to a threatening letter that was left at a resident’s home on Oct. 4. (Courtesy Frederick City police)

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any other information about this case can call Frederick City police at (301) 600-2102. To submit a tip anonymously, call and leave a voicemail at (301) 600-TIPS (8477), or text (240) 674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

