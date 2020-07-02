2nd teen pleads guilty in death of man at Great Frederick Fair

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the death of John Weed, 59, who died after he was assaulted Sept. 20, 2019.

A second teenager has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a man at the Great Frederick Fair in Maryland last September.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the death of John Weed, 59, who died after he was assaulted Sept. 20, 2019, the office of Frederick County, Maryland, State’s Attorney J. Charles Smith said in a statement.

The teenager was one of a group that included his 15-year-old brother at the fair that evening, the prosecutors said, when the 15-year-old and another youth approached Weed and asked him for money.

When he refused, the 16-year-old pursued Weed and punched him. When Weed turned around to fight him, the 15-year-old “came running from a distance and punched Mr. Weed with such force that photos indicated he likely lost consciousness almost immediately,” the prosecutors said.

Weed died the next day at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and was ordered placed in a long-term behavioral modification program; the 16-year-old will be placed in a juvenile facility Aug. 12.

Both brothers were charged as juveniles. Prosecutors agreed to that move for the 15-year-old; they tried to have the 16-year-old tried as an adult, but the judge in the case denied the move.

Weed’s family supported the charging of both brothers as juveniles, prosecutors said.