Husband charged with murder in disappearance of wife in Frederick Co.

The husband of a Frederick County, Maryland, woman has been charged with her murder after he led investigators to her remains, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Anthony Lehan, 37, of Middletown, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an extensive search eventually led him to provide investigators to her body.

During the investigation into the disappearance of Kathleen “Katie” Lehan, 34, of Middletown, the sheriff’s office said “several inconsistencies” were found in Thomas’s statements.

These statements led detectives to believe Thomas was a person of interest in Lehan’s disappearance, according to a press release.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large search in South Mountain in the area of Reno Monument Road using canines, a helicopter and groups of search teams, the release said, adding that these searches “did yield further evidence to support Thomas Lehan’s involvement in Katie’s disappearance.”

The investigation led to a search and seizure warrant being executed at Thomas’s home where more evidence was located, the release said.

Investigators were then led by Thomas to a creek bed in a wooded area off of Burkittsville Road, where they located Katie’s body, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, and Lehan’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, according to the release.

Thomas was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The community has wrapped their arms around us,” Katie Lehan’s family said in a statement released by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. “We appreciate all of the support. At this time we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news.”

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with tips about this case contact Detective Leveille at 301-600-1046. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.

