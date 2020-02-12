Md. man facing assault charge for road rage incident in Frederick

A man was arrested and is facing assault charges for his involvement in what police are calling a road rage incident featuring a BB gun in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at Route 40 and Willowdale Drive, according to police.
Frederick police spokesman Kirk Henneberry said one driver shot a BB gun at another driver in a Mercedes SUV.
“I believe the window was struck once, and the body was struck a couple other times,” Henneberry said.
A video of the scene shows the left rear window of the SUV missing.
Dylan Smith-Hisler, 20, of Walkersville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault.
Police are still investigating what prompted the incident. There were no reported injuries.
