Md. man facing assault charge for road rage incident in Frederick

A man was arrested and is facing assault charges for his involvement in what police are calling a road rage incident featuring a BB gun in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Route 40 and Willowdale Drive, according to police.

Frederick police spokesman Kirk Henneberry said one driver shot a BB gun at another driver in a Mercedes SUV.

“I believe the window was struck once, and the body was struck a couple other times,” Henneberry said.

A video of the scene shows the left rear window of the SUV missing.

Dylan Smith-Hisler, 20, of Walkersville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault.

Police are still investigating what prompted the incident. There were no reported injuries.

