Maryland corrections van collides with dump truck, injuring 4 inmates

Jack Pointer

January 14, 2020, 4:13 PM

Four inmates were injured Tuesday morning when a state corrections van collided with a dump truck in Frederick County, Maryland.

The van had been making a U-turn near the intersection of Maryland Route 26 and Buffalo Road at the time of the crash, according to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police.

The four inmates were from the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown. It has a minimum-security unit where pre-release inmates are housed, said Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Three of the injured inmates were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital. A fourth was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Neither of the drivers involved were hurt, state police said in a statement.

Below is a map with the approximate location of the crash.

