Home » Frederick County, MD News » 10-year-old rescued by helicopter…

10-year-old rescued by helicopter after a fall at Sugarloaf Mountain

Luke Lukert

January 12, 2020, 6:27 PM

A young girl was life-flighted by a helicopter from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County, Maryland, after she fell 10 feet and suffered a head injury, according to the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

According to the Carroll Manor Fire Company, a 10-year-old girl was hiking with her family along the Green and Red trail at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when she fell off several tall rocks where she was playing and suffered injuries to her head and possibly her neck and back.

Approximately 50 rescue workers from Frederick County and Montgomery County worked to reach the girl and transport her off the mountain.

“They were at the very top of the mountain, and in order for us to bring them down we have to carry them, which isn’t a huge deal, huge issue. But sometimes it’s safer and the nature of the injury — it was quicker and easier to use the helicopter to hoist them from that location, and it cuts down on transport time,” said Chief Mike Smallwood of the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

With the help of the Maryland State Police Aviation, rescuers used the helicopter to remove her from the mountain and fly her to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Carroll Manor Fire Company Luke Lukert sugarloaf mountain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up