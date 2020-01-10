10-year-old rescued by helicopter after a fall at Sugarloaf Mountain

A young girl was life-flighted by a helicopter from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County, Maryland, after she fell 10 feet and suffered a head injury, according to the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

@FOXBaltimore sugarloaf mountain air rescue happening right now. pic.twitter.com/PcPgNK5cwf — Patrick Miller (@pattymillz0200) January 12, 2020

According to the Carroll Manor Fire Company, a 10-year-old girl was hiking with her family along the Green and Red trail at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when she fell off several tall rocks where she was playing and suffered injuries to her head and possibly her neck and back.

Approximately 50 rescue workers from Frederick County and Montgomery County worked to reach the girl and transport her off the mountain.

“They were at the very top of the mountain, and in order for us to bring them down we have to carry them, which isn’t a huge deal, huge issue. But sometimes it’s safer and the nature of the injury — it was quicker and easier to use the helicopter to hoist them from that location, and it cuts down on transport time,” said Chief Mike Smallwood of the Carroll Manor Fire Company.

Update (~220p 1/12 initial dispatch) Mutual Aid – FredCo – Sugarloaf Mt, Comus Rd, inj child, fall from rocks, @mcfrs PRE709, PE714, UTV714, UT709, RS729, BUTV709, A735, BC705 & others assisted @FCDFRS – PRE709 assisted w/@MDSP Medevac ‘hoist evacuation’ child Pri2 trauma NLT pic.twitter.com/01nYIYsQnw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 12, 2020

With the help of the Maryland State Police Aviation, rescuers used the helicopter to remove her from the mountain and fly her to Children’s National Hospital in D.C.

