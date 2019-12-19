Home » Frederick County, MD News » Police: Maryland man killed…

Police: Maryland man killed in suspected hit-and-run

Vivian Medithi

December 19, 2019, 6:17 PM

A man was killed in a possible hit-and-run Wednesday night in Frederick, Maryland, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., Frederick police responded to Hillcrest Drive. When officers arrived, police said the injured man was unresponsive, and bystanders were already providing CPR.

Richard Shelton, 58, of Frederick, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Injuries Shelton sustained indicate he may have been struck by a vehicle, police said.

Frederick police ask anyone who was in the Hillcrest Drive area between 8:40-8:51 p.m. on Wednesday and may have seen something to call Acting Cpl. Sara Evans at (240) 344-6948. You can also text Crime Tips at (240) 674-8477, or email the Frederick Police Department at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

See a map of the area where the crash occurred below:

