Frederick’s new Monocacy Boulevard Bridge set to open

Drivers in Frederick, Maryland, will finally see Monocacy Boulevard fully reopen over the Monocacy River on Thursday.

It’s been closed since October 2017 for bridge construction and widening work that was originally scheduled to be done last spring.

Drivers have been detoured onto U.S. Route 15 and other roads, adding to traffic there.

The Frederick News Post reports that the bridge was initially set to open in April, but it was delayed until late July and then October because of issues between Frederick and the contractor on the project.

