Multiple people injured after separate Frederick Co. crashes

Madeleine Simon

November 23, 2019, 3:11 PM

Maryland State Police said alcohol may be a factor in one of two crashes that happened Saturday morning in Frederick County.

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. A car traveling the wrong way on Liberty Road crashed head-on with another car.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor in that crash.

About an hour later, another crash happened at the intersection of Old Frederick Road and Hunt Club Road.

Two people were taken to a hospital and two others were taken to a trauma center, according to police. No further information was provided.

Police continue to investigate both crashes.

