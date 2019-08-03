Fiery crash in Frederick involved speeding and alcohol

Three people were sent to the hospital after a violent crash in Frederick, Maryland, Thursday.

Frederick County firefighters found a 2019 Volkswagen Golf on fire when they arrived at the crash on Elmer Road and Elmer Derr Road just after 2 a.m.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Ryan Tydings of Frederick was driving west on Elmer Derr Road when the car ran off the road and hit a drainage culvert and ended up on Elmer Road.

The car burst into flames and at least one person was thrown from the car.

Tydings was taken to Bayview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jessica Crum, 23, of Frederick and 18-year-old Zander Horstman, whose address was not given, were also in the car. They were both flown to the R. Adamas Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and are in critical but stable condition.

Police are still investigating what happened but say alcohol and speed were involved.

