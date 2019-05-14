202
Maryland man charged after Virginia man found dead in West Virginia

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 4:00 pm 05/14/2019 04:00pm
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in the death of a Virginia man whose body was found in West Virginia, officials said.

Ryan David Bretzfelder, 43, of Frederick, Maryland, was charged with first-degree murder Monday night in the death of Devon Jamel Wallace, 24, of Alexandria, Virginia, the Jefferson County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Wallace was killed in Frederick and his body was driven to Jefferson County, West Virginia, and found May 2 in a field, officials said. Wallace died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose a motive for the slaying or say what led authorities to believe Bretzfelder was responsible.

The statement said the death remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Bretzfelder has an attorney.

