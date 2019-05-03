Frederick County high school student found dead in DC

Principal Christopher Berry said that the school has no reason to be believe at this time that the student's death is connected to the school or other students at Tuscarora.

A Frederick County, Maryland, high school student was found dead in D.C. last weekend.

On Tuesday, a letter from the principal of Tuscarora High School — first obtained by the Frederick News Post — confirmed that ninth-grade student Eberson Guerra Sanchez’s remains were found in D.C.

Principal Christopher Berry said that the school has no reason to be believe at this time that Eberson’s death is connected to the school or other students at Tuscarora.

The school’s crisis team, which includes psychologists and school counselors, are available as needed for students and staff who need help.

The school said that it will release funeral information according to the boy’s family’s wishes, and it urges others to be mindful of social media activity.

D.C. and Frederick County police are investigating the case, the letter said.

