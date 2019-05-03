202
Frederick Co. man pulled over in girlfriend’s car charged in her killing

A man from Jefferson, Maryland, is charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend Wednesday in Frederick County.

Relatives of 24-year-old Heather Williams of Jefferson reported her missing at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when she didn’t arrive to their house as expected, police said.

Investigators found Williams dead inside her and her boyfriend’s residence in the 4500 block of Jefferson Pike. Her 2017 Ford Fiesta was not at the home when officers arrived, according to a news release.

Christopher Myers, 39, had been arrested earlier Wednesday after being stopped about 6 p.m. for unrelated traffic and drug violations in the area of Frederick Road in Baltimore City.

He was driving Williams’ car at the time of the arrest, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Williams’ body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Myers is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The case is under investigation as a homicide.

