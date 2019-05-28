Police: Victim in fatal motorcycle crash on I-70 participated in speed contest

The person killed in a motorcycle crash in Frederick County, Maryland, participated in a speed contest, a police investigation found.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 before Maryland state Route 75 in New Market were closed for several hours, as Maryland State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle collision at 7:50 p.m. Monday.

According to a police investigation, Dustin Michael Curtis, 19, of Mount Airy, was involved in a speed contest with at least two other vehicles when he lost control of his 2004 Harley Davidson.

After losing control, Curtis laid the bike on its side and slid across the road into a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

MSP Crash Team investigators said they have identified and interviewed all involved parties in speed contest and informed the state’s attorney’s office of their findings.

Police is asking anyone with additional information to contact Cpl. James Lantz at 410-780-2717.

As of 12 a.m. Tuesday, all westbound lanes of I-70 reopened.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

This story is developing.

