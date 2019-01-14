70-year-old Md. man charged with child sex abuse and rape

A 70-year-old Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on charges that include sex abuse of two girls, rape and possession of child pornography, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

WASHINGTON — A 70-year-old Maryland man was arrested over the weekend on charges that include sex abuse of two girls, rape and possession of child pornography, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Joseph Patrick Shea, of Sabillasville, was taken into custody Saturday following an investigation that started May 2018 when the mother of one of his victims reported alarming allegations to police.

The victim, a now-12-year-old girl, told interviewers that Shea would watch pornography and was observed partaking in what the sheriff’s office describes as “explicit sexual behaviors in front of the victim.”

A second victim, now 13, confirmed that Shea would make her and the other victim watch pornography with him while performing “explicit sexual behaviors.”

The second victim also told police that she awoke one night to Shea raping her.

The victims were 9 and 11 respectively at the time.

Shea faces two counts of sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Examination on computers seized from his residence confirmed that there was pornography on the machines, including child pornography.

Shea is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bond.

