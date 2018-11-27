Crash shutters westbound I-70 in Myersville

A crash Tuesday morning closed all lanes of westbound I-70 before Md. 17/Exit 42. in Myersville, Maryland. Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Alternate 40/Braddock Heights. Police say they are investigating a pedestrian-related incident.
WASHINGTON — A crash Tuesday morning closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 before Md. 17/Exit 42. in Myersville, Maryland.
Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Alternate 40/Braddock Heights.
Maryland State Police tweeted that they are investigating a pedestrian-related crash in the area.
The left lane on eastbound I-70 is being used to reroute drivers.
