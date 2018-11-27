202.5
Crash shutters westbound I-70…

Crash shutters westbound I-70 in Myersville

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP November 27, 2018 10:55 am 11/27/2018 10:55am
The crash scene on I-70 in Maryland Tuesday morning. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — A crash Tuesday morning closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 before Md. 17/Exit 42. in Myersville, Maryland.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Alternate 40/Braddock Heights.

Maryland State Police tweeted that they are investigating a pedestrian-related crash in the area.

The left lane on eastbound I-70 is being used to reroute drivers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Topics:
crash Frederick County, MD News i-70 Local News Maryland News myersville Transportation News Will Vitka
