Crash shutters westbound I-70 in Myersville

A crash Tuesday morning closed all lanes of westbound I-70 before Md. 17/Exit 42. in Myersville, Maryland. Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Alternate 40/Braddock Heights. Police say they are investigating a pedestrian-related incident.

WASHINGTON — A crash Tuesday morning closed all lanes of westbound Interstate 70 before Md. 17/Exit 42. in Myersville, Maryland.

Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Alternate 40/Braddock Heights.

Maryland State Police tweeted that they are investigating a pedestrian-related crash in the area.

The left lane on eastbound I-70 is being used to reroute drivers.

Get the latest from WTOP’s Traffic Center

.@MDSP are investigating a pedestrian-related crash at this scene. Expect major delays in the area. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYUFnK for up-to-date road conditions. #mdtraffic https://t.co/12NkzICsu9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 27, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for updates.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.