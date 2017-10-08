National memorial service for fallen firefighters honors local hero

A solemn memorial service for firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty honored a Prince George's County firefighter and medic Sunday morning.

WASHINGTON — A solemn memorial service for firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty honored a local hero Sunday morning.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service honored Lt. John “Skillet” Ulmschneider, a firefighter and medic for Prince George’s County who died at 37.

He was shot and killed after answering a 911 call in April of last year.

The memorial service was held indoors at the PNC Sports Complex at Mount Saint Mary’s University because of the rain instead of its usual outdoor venue. The university’s arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland, was filled with the families of the fallen that traveled from all across the country for the service.

The service, which honored 95 fallen firefighters (75 who died last year, and 20 who died in previous years), also marked the 25th anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which sponsors the event.

The ceremony began with the tolling of the bells; bells rang in the arena and across the country at firehouses and places of worship. The specific series of sounds of bells serves as a sign to other firefighters that one of their own has made the ultimate sacrifice.

“You see it’s important to remember that firefighters, including your firefighters, aren’t heroes because they died in the line of duty. They became heroes the day the signed up to be a firefighter,” said Chief Dennis Compton, chairman of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation board of directors, addressing the attendees. “They knew full-well the risk they might face. And you, their family and friends and coworkers, are also heroes because of the support you gave for their desire to serve.”

U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, spoke at the service and said that Ulmschneider was from his own county, St. Mary’s County.

Ulmschneider leaves behind his wife Dawn Ulmschneider and 3-year-old daugther Abigail.

“Being part of a strong, loving family and the fire service was his greatest dream,” said Hoyer. “He died too young.”

Ulmschneider graduated at the top of his class on July 2003 to become a firefighter; he then advanced to become a paramedic.

During the ceremony, the names of the fallen were read and the families were presented with a red rose and a folded American flag that had flown over the Capitol building.

The names of the 95 fallen heroes were added to bronze plaques at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

