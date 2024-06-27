Check out the most unique view of DC’s Fourth of July fireworks

There are many ways to watch the iconic Fourth of July fireworks display in the nation's capital, but the most unique vantage point comes in the form of a tiny camera at the top of the Washington Monument.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Washington Monument Fireworks Highlights

There are many ways to watch the iconic Fourth of July fireworks display that happens each year in the nation’s capital, but the most unique vantage point comes in the form of a tiny camera at the top of the Washington Monument.

It’s the “Monument Cam,” which gives people a breathtaking view as D.C. celebrates Independence Day.

“It’s a view from the highest point in Washington, and it’s the only way to get a close-up view of those fireworks over the Lincoln Memorial,” said Julie Moore, a spokesperson for Trust For The National Mall, a nonprofit group that works to restore and preserve the National Mall.

Positioned strategically, the 5G webcam is always on 24/7, capturing high-resolution views of the Lincoln Memorial, Reflecting Pool, Tidal Basin and the D.C. skyline.

It is located in a tiny, 3-inch diameter hole that was drilled into the monument.

“The view is unique because you can’t get any closer,” Moore said. “They are literally bursting right in front of the camera.”

This will mark the fourth year of the camera broadcasting D.C.’s Fourth of July fireworks.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.