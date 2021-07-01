What’s open, what’s closed in and around DC for July 4 weekend

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed around the D.C. region on July 4 and July 5.

Independence Day falls on a Sunday this year, which means the federal holiday will be observed by local and state governments on Monday. As a result, many of the closings and service changes for the holiday will also be in effect on Monday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed around the D.C. region on July 4 and July 5.

D.C.

District government offices, libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed.

On Monday, trash and recycling scheduled services will slide one day forward for the week. In twice-a-week collection, as an example, a Monday/Thursday pick up schedule will slide to Tuesday/Friday.

Fireworks on the National Mall

Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

The fireworks display will start at 9:09 p.m. and last 17 minutes. Fireworks will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Give yourself plenty of time to find a spot and familiarize yourself with entry access points, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be four points of entry in the area from 17th Street to the Lincoln Memorial and between Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW. Coolers, backpacks, packages and persons will be subject to inspection, and entry points may change with enhanced security.

The four public entry points are listed below:

Constitution Avenue NW at 20th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street Northwest and Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW (near the World War II Memorial)

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here)

Check here for a detailed list of road closures, prohibited items and tips and details about the celebration.

Check out other options for viewing the fireworks.

Site Closures and revised schedules

The Washington Monument is temporarily closed until further notice.

The Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and World War II Memorial will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and will remain closed on July 4. Cleanup of the memorials will begin immediately following the fireworks show and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial will close at 4 p.m. on July 4 as part of the fireworks safety zone. Cleanup of the memorial will begin immediately following the fireworks show and the site will open as soon as the cleanup is complete.

Paddle boats at the Tidal Basin, Water taxi service to the National Mall, Big Bus Tours and the D.C. Circulator’s National Mall route will not be in operation on July 4.

East Potomac Golf Course will be open regular operating hours on July 4 (6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and East Potomac Tennis Center will close at 3 p.m. on July 4.

Metro

Masks are required for everyone on all forms of public transportation.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to take public transportation to the National Mall on July 4. For detailed July 4 and July 5 Metro service schedules, click here.

On Sunday, July 4, Metrorail will enhance services to accommodate the thousands of riders expected to attend fireworks displays and other activities. On Monday, July 5 (the observed holiday) trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities and off-peak fares will be in effect all day Sunday, July 4, and Monday, July 5.

Metrorail will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The times for last trains will vary by station. Due to anticipated large crowds, bicycles and large coolers are not permitted after 2 p.m.

Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule — every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on all other lines until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., and until closing, service will ramp up to rush-hour service levels — or better — and run every 6 minutes on the Red Line, every 8 minutes on the Orange Line and every 12 minutes on all other lines.

A few stations are closed, however, due to a platform improvement project. Free shuttle buses are provided. Customers are encouraged to use alternate stations to avoid additional travel time for shuttle buses.

Metro will open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Metro bus will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Sunday and Monday. Please check timetables for details. MetroAccess customers may make reservations to travel during the holiday; however, subscription trips will be canceled both days.

D.C. Circulator

Starting on June 24 through July 6, due to the various road closures on the National Mall for the July 4 events, buses will begin detouring after servicing stop #5 at the Washington Monument, 15th Street & Jefferson Drive SW.

National Mall Route: Detour — Service will detour from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Buses will turn right on Independence Ave SW; Buses will turn right onto 23rd Street SW; Buses will then turn right onto Lincoln Circle SW; Buses returning to service at stop # 9 the Lincoln Memorial.

Missed stops: Stop 6 -15th Street SW; Stop 7 — East Basin Drive SW; Stop 8 — West Basin Drive SW.

Maryland

July 4 and 5 are state holidays. Government offices and courts will be closed.

Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Government will observe the following schedule changes for July 4 and July 5:

Closures:

County offices, libraries, state offices and courts will be closed.

All recreation centers, senior centers and administrative offices will be closed.

The Shady Grove Transfer Station will be closed on Sunday, July 4.

Montgomery Parks Headquarters and Permits Offices is closed July 5.

Montgomery Parks Customer Service Office is closed July 3 and July 5.

Pauline Betz Addie and Wheaton Indoor Tennis Centers are closed July 4.

Cabin John Ice Rink and Wheaton Ice Arena are closed July 4.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park is closed July 2 and 4.

Locust Grove Nature Center is closed July 4.

Meadowside Nature Center is closed for building renovations.

Locust Grove Nature Center is open Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and closed July 4.

Open parkways schedule:

Portions of Sligo Creek Parkway, Beach Drive and Little Falls Parkway will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists for exercise and recreation during the following times:

Sligo Creek Parkway will be open Friday starting at 9 a.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m. This includes: Old Carroll Avenue to Piney Branch Road (1.1 miles), Forest Glen Road to University Boulevard West (1.5 miles) and Beach Drive from Connecticut Avenue to Knowles Avenue (2.7 miles).

Little Falls Parkway from River Road to Arlington Road (1 mile) will be open 7 a.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Open and revised schedules:

Liquor stores will be open regular hours: Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., except the Poolesville store, which is closed on Sundays. On Monday liquor stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Poolesville store will be open noon to 7 p.m.

Ride On and Flash Bus Service will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on July 4 and on a Saturday schedule July 5. For a specific route number click here.

Ride On Flex On-Demand Bus Service will resume operations on July 19. TRiPS Commuter Store at Silver Spring Transit Center is closed July 5.

Parking at public garages, lots and curbside meters are free July 5.

Metrorail and Metro bus information is available here. MARC Train and Commuter Bus information is available here.

County-provided trash and recycling will be collected by Monday and continue on its regular schedule throughout the week. The Shady Grove Transfer Station will reopen Monday with regular hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Outdoor pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. Indoor aquatic facilities are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Parks, trails, gardens, playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, outdoor exercise stations and outdoor tennis, pickleball and basketball courts are open daily sunrise to sunset. Here is a large list of open places to consider.

In addition, Brookside Gardens grounds is open from sunrise to sunset. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Black Hill Nature Programs is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Brookside Nature Center is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4.

Picnic shelters and campfire rings are available for rental at several locations. Select outdoor courts are available for rental.

Prince George’s County

Courts and county government offices will be closed July 5.

Prince George’s County residents receiving county-contracted trash and recycling collection will not receive collection services on July 5. However, organics collections — including food scraps and yard trip collections — will occur on Monday.

TheBus transportation schedule runs a regular service between Monday and Friday, except on most federal holidays. The county has not provided a schedule for July 5.

Baltimore County

All government offices will be closed Monday, July 5, including courts and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library.

Department of Health COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will be closed and CountyRide vans will not operate.

Parking meters will be free on the holiday.

Trash, single stream recyclables and yard materials will not be collected in Baltimore County on Monday. Use this link to find out your trash collection schedule during a holiday.

Trash and recycling drop-off centers will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. Drop-off centers will be open with normal hours on Friday and Saturday.

Virginia

Arlington County

All county government offices, including courts and libraries, will be closed July 5.

Parking meters are not enforced on federal holidays.

Trash, recycling, yard waste and curbside pickup will operate on a normal schedule on July 5, as will for special collections (brush, metal and e-waste) and mulch delivery. The customer contact center will be closed, as will the household hazards and electronics drop-off facility. Earth Products drop-off yard will be closed July 3 to July 5.

ART will operate Sunday service on both July 4 and 5. ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will operate on Sunday schedules. All other ART routes will not operate. The ART Customer Call Center will be closed.

The STAR Call Center will be closed on July 5 and all standing orders, except for dialysis, will be canceled. Please call before the holiday to request a trip for July 4, 5 and 6.

Click here for the Metrorail & Metrobus schedule.

The county’s parks and outdoor amenities will be open with restrictions. An exact schedule is not provided online yet. Administrative offices and centers will be closed, but classes and leagues will be open.

Alexandria

City offices are closed July 5.

The Old Town and Warwick pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4, but the Memorial Pool will be closed. All City Outdoor Pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, July 5. Chinquapin is closed July 4 and 5.

Trash pick up — No curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection will occur on Monday. Recycling and yard waste normally scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, July 7. Please hold your trash until your next regularly scheduled day (Thursday July 8). There are no service changes to Tuesday, Thursday or Friday collection days.

The Torpedo Factory Art Center is closed July 4 and 5.

Fairfax County

County offices, libraries and courts will be closed Monday, July 5.

The I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex will be closed July 5.

There will be no change in the trash and recycling collection schedule for Monday, July 5, 2021 for customers of Fairfax County Government. If you have private collection, please contact your hauler. The collection of privately owned carts other than yard waste carts will not be serviced. Trash and recycled material outside the county-provided cart, except for collapsed cardboard, will not be collected.

Fairfax Connector service will operate on a Saturday schedule Monday, July 5. Routes that operate on Saturdays are: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 308, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 424, 463, 467, 505, 551, 558, 559, 574, 605, 630, 640, 650, 721, 937, 950, 981, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5.

Parks and recreation for July 4 — All RECenters will be open on July 4 with regular hours.

Colvin Run Mill and Sully Historic Site will be closed.

E.C. Lawrence, Hidden Oaks, Hidden Pond and Huntley Meadows Nature Centers will be closed.

Riverbend Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frying Pan Farm Park has the following hours on July 4:

Farm and indoor arena, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The visitor center will be closed.

Green Spring Gardens and the historic house will be closed.

Loudoun County

All county government offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, including courts and libraries.

On Sunday, July 4 there will be no Safety Ride (Route 54) bus service operating.

On Monday, July 5 there will be no Commuter Bus Service, no Metro Connection Bus Service, but local fixed route bus service will operate on a regular schedule.

Parks and Pools

Claude Moore Recreation and Community Center and Claude Moore Park — July 4: pool hours 8 a.m. to noon, park hours are normal. July 5: normal hours for pool and park.

Dulles South Recreation and Community Center — July 4: pool and center hours 8 a.m. to noon; July 5 are normal hours.

Round Hill Indoor Aquatic Center — July 4: Closed; July 5 are normal hours.

Franklin Park Pool — July 4: Pool hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Park hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 5: normal hours for the pool and park.

Lovettsville Community Center Outdoor Pool — July 4 and July 5: pool hours 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.