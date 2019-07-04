WATCH: President Trump addresses nation in ‘Salute to America’

President Donald Trump delivered his "Salute to America" speech at the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July. See video.

This year’s July Fourth fireworks show in D.C. promised to be the biggest display ever held in the region, thanks to donations from two of the U.S.’ biggest pyrotechnics company.

President Donald Trump to delivered his “Salute to America” speech at the Lincoln Memorial on the Fourth of July.

Trump’s program started 6:30 p.m., on time despite the threat of delays due to severe weather.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.