From parades to protests, here's what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

Sophie Barba, 8, left, joins her family in their classic car to celebrate the nation’s birthday during the Santa Monica Fourth of July Parade in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Protestors assembled by a majority Jewish group called “Never Again Is Now” walk through traffic as they make their way to Independence Mall Thursday July 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Hundreds gathered during the city’s traditional Fourth of July parade to protest the treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) (AP/Jacqueline Larma) Protestors assembled by a majority Jewish group called “Never Again Is Now” demonstrate near Independence Hall Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Hundreds gathered during the city’s traditional Fourth of July parade to protest the treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) (AP/Jacqueline Larma) Protestors assembled by a majority Jewish group called “Never Again Is Now” demonstrate near Independence Hall, background, Thursday July 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Hundreds gathered during the city’s traditional Fourth of July parade to protest the treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) (AP/Jacqueline Larma) Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden greets supporters before walking in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP/Charlie Neibergall) Marva Reece, of Winthrop, Iowa, waits for Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke to arrive at the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke carries his son Henry on his shoulders as he walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio walks in the Independence Fourth of July parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Independence, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (AP/Charlie Neibergall) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., gives a high-five to a child along the route during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, waves along the parade route as she runs to catch up to her supporters during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld waves to potential supporters as he walks along the route with his wife Leslie Marshall during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld leans in to kiss the hand of Abigail Smith, 2, of Concord, Mass., along the route during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., shakes hands with potential supporters along the route during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., shakes hands with potential supporters along the route as her husband John Bessler looks on during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, laughs with her husband John Bessler, and daughter Abigail Bessler, second from left, and as she greets her supporters during the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Amherst. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) (AP/Mary Schwalm) Two and a half year old Zacky Kaplan rides his scooter while draped in the American flag as he makes his way along the parade route during the Santa Monica Fourth of July Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) A trumpeter who went only by the name Lenny plays a tune during the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Participants join in during the Fourth of July parade on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Classic cars and participants wait on the street to take part in the Fourth of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Christian Tomita, left and Erin Wells arrive dressed as Abraham Lincoln and Lady Liberty to participate in the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Gray Bright, and Kyle McAuley arrive to participate in the Fourth of July parade with their motorized “Late Nite” desk to conduct interviews with scientists and tech people on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Micah Blume, 8, arrives dressed in American flag glasses for the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) A giant United States flag is unfurled as the national anthem is played before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP/John Minchillo) Frog-X parachute team member, retired U.S. Marine Marc Hogue glides toward the field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black) (AP/Mark Black) Lylah McKeehan, 4, left, plays with her brother Aiden McKeehan, 8, at Storyland, a children’s playground, in City Park in New Orleans, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert) Dressed as Lady Liberty and the American Eagle participants parade down a street while joining in on the festivities at the Santa Monica Fourth of July parade, Thursday July 4, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (AP/Richard Vogel) Uncle Sams Fred Polnisch and Gordon Dunham greet each other before the Fourth of July Parade, Thursday July 4, 2019, in the Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) (AP/Ben Garver) Visitors to Independence Mall photograph protestors assembled by a majority Jewish group called “Never Again Is Now”, as they demonstrate near Independence Hall Thursday July 4, 2019, in Philadelphia. Hundreds gathered during the city’s traditional Fourth of July parade to protest the treatment of immigrants and asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma) (AP/Jacqueline Larma) Hot dogs are displayed before the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) (AP/Sarah Stier) George Cartolano, left, cheers with Justin Ruger, right, before the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) (AP/Sarah Stier) Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) (AP/Sarah Stier) Miki Sudo consumes hot dogs during the women’s competition of Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York’s Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier) (AP/Sarah Stier) People watch Independence Day fireworks celebrations from the Liberty Memorial Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP/Charlie Riedel) A person watches Independence Day fireworks celebrations from the Liberty Memorial Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP/Charlie Riedel) Fireworks light up the night sky over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse as part of an Independence Day celebration Thursday, July 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (AP/Jeff Roberson) People on the east side of Manhattan watch a fireworks display, part of Independence Day festivities, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon) (AP/Jeenah Moon) ( 1 /36) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

