Sports on TV for Thursday, July 4

Thursday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood
EATING COMPETITION
Noon
ESPN2 — 2024 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From New York
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Washington OR Houston at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Houston at Toronto (1:05 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Seattle (4:10 p.m.) OR L.A. Angels at Oakland (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta OR Milwaukee at Colorado (8:10 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR Milwaukee at Colorado (8:10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — USL Championship: Tulsa at Colorado Springs
FOX — Copa América 2024: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Minnesota
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
